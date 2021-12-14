CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
CHS stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.
CHS Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.