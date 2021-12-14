Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Chubb has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
NYSE:CB opened at $190.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.
In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
