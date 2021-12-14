Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $190.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.