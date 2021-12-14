Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 838,127 shares of company stock valued at $78,898,529. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

