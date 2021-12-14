Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $108.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

