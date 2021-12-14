Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,772 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.