Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

CIEN stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Ciena has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

