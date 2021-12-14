Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,140. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

