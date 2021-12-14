Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

