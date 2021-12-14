Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $123,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.