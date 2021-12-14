Citigroup Trims Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Target Price to $17.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Solo Brands stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

