Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CIZN opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -0.03. Citizens has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Citizens worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

