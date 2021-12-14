Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 72,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,441. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.