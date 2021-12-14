Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 72,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,441. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

