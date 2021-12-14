Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 22,850 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.26. 33,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.49. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

