Clean Yield Group Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,564. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

