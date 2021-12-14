Clean Yield Group Has $317,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.03.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $262.04. 36,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $241.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.