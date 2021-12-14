CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 19,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 906,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

