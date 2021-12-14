Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Down to $42.63

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.63, but opened at $40.60. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 1,630 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $497.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.