Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $614,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.73. 118,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,559. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.91 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

