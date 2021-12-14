Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 406,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

