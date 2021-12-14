Coin Artist One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,385.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

