Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $251.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.76.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011 over the last ninety days.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.