Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

