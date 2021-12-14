Comparing TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) & Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TriState Capital has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TriState Capital and Elmira Savings Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriState Capital currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriState Capital and Elmira Savings Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital $274.30 million 3.52 $45.23 million $1.57 18.57 Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million 2.67 $4.16 million $1.54 14.80

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriState Capital and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital 24.58% 11.15% 0.61% Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A

Summary

TriState Capital beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

