Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.78 and traded as low as C$4.10. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 76,969 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The company has a market cap of C$330.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.78.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

