ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Ellen Desanctis Sells 28,171 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

