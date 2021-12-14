Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

