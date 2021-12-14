Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 191,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.