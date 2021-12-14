Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $44.01 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

