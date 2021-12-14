Contrasting Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Diodes has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diodes and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 3 0 2.75 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

Diodes presently has a consensus price target of $101.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $212.28, indicating a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Diodes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diodes and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.23 billion 3.79 $98.09 million $4.18 24.78 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.16 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.78

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 11.52% 18.16% 10.06% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Diodes on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

