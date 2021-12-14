Contrasting Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vinci Partners Investments and The Carlyle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 The Carlyle Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 113.07%. The Carlyle Group has a consensus target price of $48.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than The Carlyle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and The Carlyle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 44.79% 17.49% 14.36% The Carlyle Group 38.39% 36.86% 8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. The Carlyle Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Carlyle Group pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and The Carlyle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 9.39 $33.02 million $0.69 16.19 The Carlyle Group $2.29 billion 8.25 $348.20 million $7.86 6.74

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. The Carlyle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

