Contrasting WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than WesBanco.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 34.84% 8.75% 1.34% WesBanco 37.95% 9.23% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.04 $225.77 million $1.87 12.89 WesBanco $669.46 million 3.18 $122.04 million $3.45 9.75

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats WesBanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

