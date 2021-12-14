Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $14.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CNVY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,756. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

