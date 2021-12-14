Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of CNM opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

