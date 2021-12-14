Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock Position Decreased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for 3.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 1,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,035. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

