Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Couchbase in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BASE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.