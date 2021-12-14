Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BASE. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Couchbase stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 1,780,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.