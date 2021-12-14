Covalent Price Tops $101.48 on Top Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 16,869% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 13,501.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $101.48 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $5.04 billion and approximately $823,554.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 19,850% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 9,476,585.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627,065.41 or 0.11189478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13,979.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Boba Network (BOBA) traded up 1,023,271.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.57 or 0.00541796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16,528.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.45 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Everest (ID) traded 14,106,400% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.13 or 0.00620498 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 216,313.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.61 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 3,555,975.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,487.99 or 0.00401280 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 8,025,256.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737,660,323.81 or 310.07152000 BTC.

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 14,806,547.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162,802.24 or 0.02905075 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.