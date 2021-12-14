Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. Playtika has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Playtika by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after buying an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.