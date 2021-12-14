CRDT (CRDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $884,958.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $24,049.55 and $884,958.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRDT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00200764 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.