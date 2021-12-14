Credit Suisse Group Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €39.10

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €39.00 ($43.82) to €39.10 ($43.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

RWEOY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,346. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

