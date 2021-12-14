Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 515,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,258. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $1,081,021. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

