Critical Review: AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) vs. Its Competitors

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) is one of 239 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AIM ImmunoTech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 -$14.40 million -3.05 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors $583.31 million $24.65 million -27.52

AIM ImmunoTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% AIM ImmunoTech Competitors -2,676.72% -131.57% -28.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors 1332 4997 10647 193 2.57

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 60.34%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech rivals beat AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.