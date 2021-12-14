Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,393. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,979,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.