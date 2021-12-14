Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $157.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

