Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $771,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,234 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

