Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $5,626,495 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

