Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 23.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 8.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wipro by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

