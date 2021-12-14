Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.90. 1,462,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.