Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.90. 1,462,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

