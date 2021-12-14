Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will announce $386.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CTOS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,054. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

